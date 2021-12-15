Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.93

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.93 and last traded at $82.71, with a volume of 6859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

