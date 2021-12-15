Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 39,700 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.93 million, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

