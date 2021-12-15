Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,680. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.