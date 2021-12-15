Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

CSU stock opened at C$2,200.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,530.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,270.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,035.92.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 67.2300023 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSU. Scotiabank upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,400.00 price objective (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,335.71.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

