Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $41.88. 33,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. Continental Resources has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.12.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Continental Resources by 33.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.