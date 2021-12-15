Contrasting First Capital (FCAP) and Its Peers

First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare First Capital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital Competitors 395 1674 1411 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.76%. Given First Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Capital pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $38.25 million $10.13 million 11.81 First Capital Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.59

First Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.38% 10.24% 1.07% First Capital Competitors 19.56% 8.36% 0.95%

Summary

First Capital peers beat First Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.