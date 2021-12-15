Contrasting Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and Oatly Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($1.18) -2.83 Oatly Group $421.35 million 11.52 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Stryve Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stryve Foods and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oatly Group 1 6 13 0 2.60

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 304.19%. Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 19.43, suggesting a potential upside of 136.94%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Oatly Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -160.23% -50.79% Oatly Group -29.03% -20.29% -14.32%

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

