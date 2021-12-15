Coreto Achieves Market Cap of $4.28 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Coreto has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $30,167.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.18 or 0.07880802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,359.74 or 0.99923522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

