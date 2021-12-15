CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 1-Year High at $203.48

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $203.48 and last traded at $203.04, with a volume of 1841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.85.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $189,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CorVel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in CorVel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

