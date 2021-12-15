Cosan S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Cosan has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

