Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Russell D. Miller Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

COST opened at $545.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $561.27. The firm has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

