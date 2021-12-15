Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $13.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $545.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.28. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

