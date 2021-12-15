Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.34.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 110,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,229,654. Coty has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

