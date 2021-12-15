Covenant Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 26.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $597.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $648.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $264.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.