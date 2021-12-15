Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 543,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $95,464,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

DIS opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average is $172.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

