Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $614.91 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.99 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $544.61 and a 200-day moving average of $503.91. The stock has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.97.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

