Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 802,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,006,000 after buying an additional 83,290 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 161,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,074,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

