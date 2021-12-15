Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. 34,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,468. Covestro has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Covestro had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. Analysts predict that Covestro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($80.90) to €73.00 ($82.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Covestro from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

