Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Crawford United stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738. The company has a market cap of $105.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.