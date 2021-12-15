Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $682.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. An increase in finance charges, driven by the gradual rise in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue aiding its profitability. A rise in dealer enrolments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to support revenue growth in the quarters ahead. The company’s steady capital deployment activities are laudable, through which it will likely keep enhancing shareholder value. However, persistently increasing expenses due to a rise in compensation and marketing costs are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent. Worsening credit quality and high levels of debt remain other major near-term concerns.”

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

Shares of CACC opened at $656.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.14. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $320.19 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total value of $1,341,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,922,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 121,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.