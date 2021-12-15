Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $23.83

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $24.75. Cricut shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 1,105 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,630,489 shares of company stock worth $42,898,195 and have sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

