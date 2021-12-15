Critical Analysis: Lightbridge (LTBR) and Its Competitors

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lightbridge to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s competitors have a beta of 2.04, suggesting that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightbridge and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 165 674 971 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Lightbridge’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -2.81 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $111.93 million 15.54

Lightbridge’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lightbridge competitors beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

