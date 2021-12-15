Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.89. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

