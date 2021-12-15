Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $138.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.72.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

