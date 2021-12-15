Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 400 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PetroChina by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PetroChina by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PTR. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of PTR opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

