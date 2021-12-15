Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $105,491,000 after purchasing an additional 516,174 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of LPX opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

