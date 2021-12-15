Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.16.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

