Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $78,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,290. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.04.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

