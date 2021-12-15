Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $43,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 66.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.04. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

