Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.81

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 7194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,653 shares of company stock valued at $900,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

