Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $216.58 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.09 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

