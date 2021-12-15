CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 64.5% in November

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:UAN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. 54,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,966.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. CVR Partners has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $87.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. The business had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $2.93 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29,300.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

