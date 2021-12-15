CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.78 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $100.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $291,690,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

