Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Buys $11,700.00 in Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francis Patrick Ostronic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 864 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $4,104.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 10,652 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $55,923.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 1,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $5,900.00.

NASDAQ:CYTH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 3,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

