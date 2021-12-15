Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Down 80.8% in November

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYRBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 2,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

