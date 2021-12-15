Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading Up 5.2%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 2,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 560,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

