DA Davidson Downgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Neutral

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $33,256,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 267,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

