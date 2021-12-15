Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 363.2% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DSNKY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 78,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $37.00.
About Daiichi Sankyo
