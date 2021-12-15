Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 363.2% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DSNKY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 78,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.