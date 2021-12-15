Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €90.00 ($101.12) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.07 ($104.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €71.47 ($80.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a twelve month low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a twelve month high of €91.63 ($102.96). The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is €84.22 and its 200 day moving average is €77.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.