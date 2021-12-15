Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 5,092.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a 570.00 target price on the stock.

DSEEY stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

