Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €51.00 ($57.30) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($79.49) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.13 ($68.69).

EPA BN opened at €53.16 ($59.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.81. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

