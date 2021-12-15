Darwin Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.43 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

