Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

