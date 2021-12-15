Datamine FLUX Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $716,122.37 and $8,370.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.95 or 0.07932212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00076440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,280.77 or 1.00046539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00052602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 993,308 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

