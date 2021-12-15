DAVIDsTEA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,718 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 322% compared to the typical daily volume of 407 put options.

Shares of DTEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 6,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.36. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 63.41% and a negative return on equity of 189.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

