DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.63.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DaVita by 8,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DaVita by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.79. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

