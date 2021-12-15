Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 63.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of LRN opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

