Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $210,522,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $8,205,062.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $451,767.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,758 shares of company stock valued at $22,093,155 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $94.61 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.16.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.