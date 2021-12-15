Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth $4,219,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,344,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53. N-able Inc has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that N-able Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

