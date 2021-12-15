Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 12.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

